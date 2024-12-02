LPBank, Temenos to update retail and corporate banking





Through this, LPBank replaces its existing system with Temenos’ technology platform, being able to manage customer accounts and transactions across its retail and corporate activities with enhanced performance and efficiency. Additionally, the bank can offer tailored products faster and at a decreased cost.











LPBank and Temenos’ objectives

The retail and corporate banking solution includes banking capabilities for lending and deposits, trade finance, foreign exchange, payments, data, and virtual accounts. Moreover, Temenos’ solution aims to support process automation, resulting in minimised operational errors, improved risk management efficiency, and the introduction of effective digital transformation.



By adopting Temenos’ Vietnam Country Model Bank, LPBank leverages pre-configured banking capabilities personalised to the local market, allowing faster, more cost-effective implementation. The bank also benefits from Temenos’ investment in its single code base and experience of working with 3000 banks across 150 countries. Through this signing, Temenos strengthens its position in Vietnam, with LPBank joining the 24 banks across retail, corporate, wealth, and private banking sectors, including MB, MSB, Sacombank, VPBank, and Techcombank, that also operate on the company’s banking platform.



According to officials, the new system creates a more integrated, simplified customer experience journey, fully digitised from the beginning to the end of transaction channels, while also helping employees to deliver improved services.





