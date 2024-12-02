LOQBOX partners Kroo





Signing up to LOQBOX Save lets customers decide the amount they can afford to save in a year (from GBP 20 minimum monthly payments to GBP 200 maximum) which is locked away in a LOQBOX. They pay off their digital token over 12 months, building a credit score as they go, whilst saving towards their desired target.

Once the year is up, the money saved is released into one of LOQBOX’s partner banks, completely free to LOQBOX members. Kroo is the latest partner to join forces with LOQBOX.

Kroo is building a new UK bank to allow customers to participate in shared financial activity with each other and champion social causes that impact their world.