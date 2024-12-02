LOQBOX partners ClearScore to integrate the financially excluded





The integration of LOQBOX into ClearScore Build aims at helping hundreds of thousands of UK consumers. ClearScore x LOQBOX will allow customers to view their credit-building progress, learn how to build a healthy credit score, and receive updates all in one place.

According to the official press release, for LOQBOX members who successfully completed a six-month period, their credit scores went up by 34 points on average. Members then go on to perform better than their peers with traditional credit products and in turn are rewarded by saving thousands of pounds over their financial lives.