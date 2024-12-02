Lombard Odier selects automated expense budgeting solution from Confluence

LOIM is set to be using Confluences Unity NXT Budgeting and Unity NXT Invoice Payments expense management solutions in the management of their Luxembourg UCITS and AIF fund expenses.

Unity NXT Budgeting is an automated solution that enables asset managers to manage fund expenses. Unity NXT Budgeting automatically collects net assets, foreign exchange rates and bulk invoice payment activity using a secure environment and allocates payment activity to appropriate instruments. The software further creates fund level budgets in a number of currencies and projects and allocates future expenses.