Logistics financing firm 4Trans partners with Nordigen

4Trans is a logistics-focused fintech firm offering a financing solution to truck drivers, giving them access to needed funds in a timely manner. It is a suitable option for on-the-go workers, allowing them to upload invoices electronically and receive an answer in real time.

The firm relies on its data-driven risk model and insurance to keep the service safe and secure. An emerging company in SME financing in CEE, 4Trans improves the potential of small businesses and frees their owners to focus on growing their business.

The Nordigen integration allows 4Trans to connect directly to bank accounts to analyse financial data and determine creditworthiness and reliability.