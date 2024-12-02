Logiq, KMSB to offer a new mobile financial platform in Indonesia

Logiq, a global provider of ecommerce and fintech solutions, and KMSB have agreed to jointly own and operate a new mobile fintech platform that will deliver mobile financial services. Logiq, through its Indonesian operations, will offer platform design and technology, management, ongoing hosting, and technical support. KMSB will provide the financial institutional relationships for enabling the microlending programme.

Using the new fintech platform, KMSB delivers micro-lending services to Badan Perlayanan Jaminan Sosial Ketenagakerjaan (BPJSTK), the social security agency that administers retirement and pension plans on behalf of Indonesian government entities and about 600.000 SMEs, with a combined total of 48 million individual members.

The programme is planned for launch in the first quarter of 2021. The partners will work together to launch a new marketing campaign that will encourage adoption and regular use of the mobile fintech offerings.