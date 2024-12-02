LoginID raises USD 6 mln in seed funding round

Strategic investors in LoginID include veteran payment and fintech entrepreneurs around the world. LoginID’s approach adds secure, FIDO-certified biometrics to websites, applications of e-commerce, or banking brand.

LoginID provides a range of APIs and SDKs which help businesses to integrate FIDO-certified authentication in around 15 minutes. With this, brands can add a new layer of security and reduce fraud using biometrics. The solution is iOS and Android certified and in compliance with PSD2 and GDPR regulations.

LoginID is a company focused on bridging the gap around authenticating users and securing their information. This is facilitated through its FIDO2 and UAF certified strong customer authentication, privacy and tokenisation platform.