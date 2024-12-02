Locality Bank partners with Hurdlr





Utilising the Hurdlr API integration with Locality Bank's platform will provide businesses with a way to invoice their customers and automatically track expenses, income streams, and tax deductions imperative for accounting purposes.

In partnership with Nymbus, the bank's online platform has been custom built on a cloud-native core banking system with an open API architecture providing an integration of features and capabilities, like Hurdlr, among others, supporting Locality Bank's objective of building an ecosystem that empowers local businesses to succeed.

In November 2021, Locality Bank received final approval for a state charter and FDIC secure deposit insurance. The bank most recently completed its capital raise netting a total of USD 35 million after increasing the maximum amount from USD 23 million in subscriptions for stock.