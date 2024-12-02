Local authorities open up to embracing e-invoicing - survey

According to a survey carried out on behalf of Basware UK, the LGA, Department of Business Innovation and Skills, and the UK National e-invoicing Forum, 74% of public sector professionals believe e-invoicing increases the number of payments made on time.

The survey also revealed that 61 % of public sector workers think e-invoicing increases visibility of the workflow process and 44% believe it will improve supplier relationships.

In addition to these, the report has discovered that the most common method of invoicing is PDF email, used by 63 % of local authorities.

Still, in spite of the willingness expressed, 40% of organisations surveyed stated that lack of resources prevented them from adopting the e-invoicing system.