LoanPro partners with Finicity

LoanPro will utilise consumer-permissioned data and smart analytics from FinicityPay solutions to verify account ownership, fund loans, and mitigate payment failure and fraud. Using the LoanPro platform, customers can fund a loan, retrieve closing cost and origination fees, and set up recurring payments across mortgage, auto, medical, or personal lending.

As representatives say, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased consumers' adoption of digital payments, and as a result, financial institutions have witnessed an increased demand for digital loan repayment solutions. Access to consumer-permissioned data from an Open Banking network can improve payment success and mitigate payment failure and fraud.