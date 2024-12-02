Loan comparison platform Lenders partners with Nordigen





Lenders is an international consumer loan comparison platform. Their analysis provides clients with fast, reliable, and affordable loans to choose from. The platform streamlines the process from application to acquisition. Users can complete an application in just three short steps and receive financing within an hour. The firm provides a personal touch with consultations available seven days a week.

The Nordigen integration gives Lenders more tools for automation, security, and personalisation through their API platform. The connection improves their identity verification process through direct bank links, ensuring the continued reliability and simplicity.

Nordigen is a freemium Open Banking platform that provides free access to Open Banking data and premium data insights. Nordigen's free API connects to more than 2,300 banks in Europe and serves fintech companies and developers in 31 European countries, including the UK. Nordigen is a licenced Account Information Service Provider (AISP), regulated by the Financial and Capital Market Commission of Latvia and authorised in 31 European countries.