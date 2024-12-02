Lloyd's taps into Google Cloud for digital transformation

The deal comes under Lloyd's GBP 3 billion internal investment to upgrade its IT systems to compete in the increasingly digitised world of finance. The UK-based bank, which serves 26 million customers, will collaborate with Google Cloud to help drive its overall cloud transformation programme and streamline its operations, according to Cloud PRO.

The five-year partnership will see Lloyds use several Google Cloud services to help modernise and support its customer experience. This will also include Google Cloud experts on-site to enhance engineering processes, all to offer innovative new services to the bank's retail and commercial customers.