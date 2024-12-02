Lloyds rolls out new selfie technology for Bank of Scotland

The move is part of the bank’s strategy to improve the customer experience, by investing in digital technology. Customers are guided through the process with simple instructions on screen and the whole process takes a matter of minutes. Within a maximum of two working days the customer will be informed of the result of their application, although this can happen within an hour.

Sometimes customers applying online through the new simplified application form could be required to provide their ID. To open a bank account, customers need to complete a simple step-by-step application process and take pictures of their UK driving licence or passport, along with selfie images to confirm their identity.

The ID verification technology is web based therefore customers can use a web browser on their smartphone or tablet to submit images. Furthermore, there is no need to download an additional app.