



Specifically designed for Lloyds’ cardholders, the portal seeks to allow customers to book flights and accommodations in a single, unified place, while also benefiting from access to HTS’ offerings, including Price Drop Protection, Price Prediction, and Best Price Guarantee. By working with HTS, the bank aims to deliver convenience, value, and efficiency to its customers planning their travels, enabling them to do so through its mobile app.











HTS teams up with financial institutions, airlines, and travel providers, intending to facilitate transparency, flexibility, and savings to travellers across the world. The company supports its partners in delivering comprehensive travel benefits for cardholders with advanced travel and loyalty platforms. Commenting on the current move, representatives from Hopper mentioned that end-to-end loyalty portals from HTS focus on allowing partners to broaden their product offerings. By teaming up with Lloyds, the company plans to assist Lloyds in bringing an improved travel booking experience to consumers in the UK.





Lloyd’s travel offering

In addition to Lloyds Travel Booking, the bank provides a range of products and services that centre on scaling convenience for customers. Among these, Lloyds underlines:

FX services, including free FX for Premier, Club Lloyds, Silver, and Platinum account holders, as well as Mastercard World Elite credit card holders;

Travel Smart for Classic account customers, with no debit card fees when spending internationally, for GBP 7 for a week;

Travel Money, which offers optimal FX rates for Premier and Club Lloyds customers;

Packaged bank accounts, delivering comprehensive travel insurance for the account holder and their family with Silver and Platinum accounts;

Travel Hub feature integrated in the mobile app, enabling customers to find out more about the bank’s travel products and services and benefit from support.