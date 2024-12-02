Lloyds, Halifax, Bank of Scotland suffer online banking systems crash

This occurred on New Year’s Day because of an outage and lasted for almost nine hours. Due to the issue, customers were prevented from logging in via the web and the mobile app. However, telephone banking, card payments, and ATM transactions were not affected.

The three brands are part of Lloyds Banking Group, and the bank confirmed that this situation was caused by an internal problem, not a cybersecurity one. Its IT team had already fixed the system crash. Moreover, The Guardian has reported that a spokeswoman was unable to say whether the customers would receive any compensation, but mentioned that anyone who had incurred charges as a result of the outage should get in touch with their bank.