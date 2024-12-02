Lloyds, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland to let customers set their own transaction limit





From October 15, the contactless limit for card payments will increase generally from GBP 45 to GBP 100.

The increase will make card transactions swifter for customers, but there have been concerns that higher limits without the need to always enter a Pin could make transactions easier for fraudsters. Because of this, customers of Lloyds Bank, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland will be able to use their mobile app to set their own contactless limits, of between GBP 30 up to GBP 95. The limit can be set in increments of GBP 5.