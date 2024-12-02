Lloyds Banking Group's customers can now use Gamban's software

Lloyds Banking is owner of UK-based high street banks Halifax, Lloyds, and Bank of Scotland, and via this partnership, customers of any Lloyds Banking Group app can use Gamban to exclude themselves from gambling websites free of charge. As per IGamingBusiness, this decision comes in addition to the Gambling Transaction Freeze feature Lloyds Banking Group have already introduced, which allow customers to block all gambling-related payments.

Moreover, several UK banks have made moves to introduce gambling controls, as gambling-related harm has become more prevalent. As such, in June 2018, Starling Bank launched gambling blocks, with Monzo following later in the year, and Barclays in December 2018.