Lloyds Banking Group set to hire a London fintech guru

The successful candidate has to increase awareness of innovation and fintech within the organisation and the London community. Together with the team, the new lead will analyse new business models, emerging technical trends, and will be supporting on product-focused, process-driven and service-led innovations. The job spec adds: “You will have a solid understanding of the London FinTech sector with relationships to incubators, accelerators, academia, service suppliers, professional services firms, startups, venture capitalists, regulators and government institutions within the industry.”

The Innovation and Digital Development team play an important part in building the future digital competitive advantage for LBG – to transform its capability to be the best bank for customers, to drive new and protect existing revenue and to drive a low cost operating model, the job spec continues.

In 2016, despite a recent 101% increase in pre-tax profits, Lloyds Banking Group has reduced its physical presence, with 3,000 jobs to be lost and 200 branch closures by the end of 2017. It has said that the move is a result of customers increasingly moving online.