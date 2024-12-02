Lloyds Banking Group partners with Form3 fintech

Form3 is a payment technology fintech that focuses on simplifying payments architecture capabilities, while providing support for the industry New Payments Architecture (NPA) initiative through its cloud-native Payments-as-a-Service for UK and European banks and fintechs, according to the official press release.

The strategic partnership will enable Lloyds to investigate and develop a cloud-native Payments-as-a-Service platform which has the potential to improve the Group’s payment processes. Supporting this partnership, Lloyds is also acquiring a minority equity stake in Form3 as part of its strategic investment round which is expected to complete in August 2020.

