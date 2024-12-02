Lloyds Banking Group announces GBP 18 bln commitment for businesses in the UK

The bank says that the fund will support entrepreneurs looking to start a new business, micro-businesses seeking to scale up and small businesses considering trading internationally for the first time. It will also support established mid-sized businesses and large, multinational corporations seeking further growth.This lending commitment for 2020 follows on from the bank's pledge of the same amount in 2019.

During 2019, the bank also assisted its customers’ transition to becoming more sustainable. The bank is on course to support existing and new customers with energy efficiency improvements for a further two and a half million square feet of commercial real estate as well as delivering renewable energy projects capable of powering 5 million homes by 2020.