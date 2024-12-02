



By expanding their collaboration, Lloyds is set to further progress its multi-cloud strategy by relocating its Oracle databases, which facilitate its business functionalities and banking services, to Oracle Database@Azure. The strategic initiative enables Lloyds to run Oracle databases on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) set out on Oracle Exadata within Microsoft Azure data centres.











At the same time, Lloyds utilises Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer to run several databases in its own data centres. OCI’s distributed cloud allows Oracle database services to be deployed inside Azure data centres or on-premises with similar features and a consistent operating model. Through this flexibility, Lloyds can deliver increased efficiency and agility to its customers.

By working with Oracle, Lloyds has been able to accelerate its transition to the cloud, supporting the provision of additional products and capabilities for the market while also scaling the performance, security, and availability of its services. Commenting on the news, representatives from Lloyds underlined the banking group’s focus on developing and diversifying the business and, as it grows, maximising the use of data across it represents the foundation for offering new services to customers. Being able to deploy Oracle databases on-premises or in the public cloud, merged with Microsoft Azure via a multi-cloud approach, allows Lloyds to accelerate how it adopts digital technologies. Through this, the group aims to facilitate optimal services and an augmented customer experience for its users.





Making multi-cloud available for customers

Oracle Database@Azure focuses on providing the performance and workload availability capabilities of Orache Database on OCI with the security and flexibility offered by Microsoft Azure. By leveraging the Oracle Database@Azure, users can move their on-premises Oracle databases to the cloud more efficiently, without the need to rearchitect or refactor their solutions. Additionally, customers can build new low-latency cloud-native applications leveraging OCI and Azure technologies. Oracle Database@Azure can be accessed in 14 regions globally, with 18 more locations planned to be available in the next 12 months.

Furthermore, among the capabilities of Oracle’s distributed cloud lineup, the company mentions public cloud, dedicated cloud, hybrid cloud, and multi-cloud.