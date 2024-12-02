Lloyds Bank to offer digital training and devices to customers over 70





It has been announced that up to 2.000 tablets will be sent to customers aged over 70 who do not already have a suitable device to go online with.

The bank has also partnered digital training provider We Are Digital to offer a dedicated phone line that will provide support and training to 20.000 customers to ensure they can be connected to people and services and can bank online.

Therefore, local branch teams are contacting customers of Lloyds Bank, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland who could benefit from the offer.