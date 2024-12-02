Live Oak Bancshares integrates Ensentas API for mobile banking

According to a Celent study, checks remain one of the top payment methods received by small businesses, but only 16% of them use remote deposit capture. Small businesses have relied on single-check mRDC, a desktop scanner or visiting the branch to deposit checks. Live Oak’s mobile banking app lets small businesses deposit multiple checks using a mobile phone or tablet connected to Ensenta’s multi-check mobile API.

Ensenta will be featuring its new stand-alone app, Ensenta Business Mobile with Multi-check, at Small Business Banking Conference, US.