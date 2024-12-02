Liva Insurance partners with Oman Arab Bank





Following this announcement, the strategic deal is set to provide Oman Arab Bank’s clients and credit card holders with multiple benefits. These include an Easy Payment Plan for insurance products and solutions, which was developed to allow users to pay the insurance premium in Equal Monthly Installments (EMI) for a minimum transaction of USD 259.72 (OMR 100) and above.

According to the press release published by the company, officials from Liva Insurance stated that the company will focus on providing convenient and secure payment facilities for clients, ensuring that they benefit from an optimised overall customer experience and payment journey.







More information on Liva Insurance and Oman Arab Bank’s partnership

The collaboration with the Oman Arab Bank (OAB) represents an important step into Liva Insurance’s strategy of delivering improved insurance solutions for clients from multiple markets around the world while adding value to users and meeting their needs, preferences, and demands at the same time.

In addition, the strategic deal is set to reflect Liva Insurance’s plan to develop into a secure and efficient regional insurer, that provides its clients and partners with modernised and optimised insurance offerings by focusing on value-added insurance services. The financial institution also aims to ensure that collaborators and clients are well prepared for the unexpected challenges or threads that might appear in the industry along the way by offering them tailored advice and protection across multiple insurance needs. Alongside this strategy, Liva Insurance will prioritise the process of remaining compliant with the requirements and demands of the industry.

Live Insurance will also continue to deliver its broad suite of digitally enabled, customisable products across all lines of insurance, underpinned by strengthened service. The company will focus on its strategy of developing an ecosystem focused on users and their needs.

The partnership is also set to optimise the overall banking experience of customers, as well as strengthen the comprehensive credit card offerings and cardholders. In addition, the companies will focus on the loyalty and trust of the customers by giving them the possibility to develop in an ever-evolving financial landscape.