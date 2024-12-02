Liv. launches its new credit card programme





The Liv. Platinum and Liv. World credit cards offer customers flexibility to choose and switch between reward programmes, as well as obtain higher rewards on spend categories of their choice, along with added lifestyle benefits.

The bank has created the credit card in partnership with Mastercard, so customers can now choose to earn rewards in the form of Skywards Miles, U By Emaar points, or as cashback. Cardholders can also pick a total of four spend categories where they would earn up to 15% of spends as rewards.