Littleton Public Schools joins Rocky Mountain e-purchasing system

The Rocky Mountain e-purchasing system connects 1,528 departments from 104 local government agencies and provides a bid notification system that gives vendors access to bids, RFPs, quotes and amendments online.

The network was developed and is powered by BidNet’s e-procurement solution, SourceSuite, a US-based company that manages 15 government purchasing groups nationwide through its e-procurement solution.

BidNet’s e-procurement solution, SourceSuite, assists approximately 900 buying organizations across the country with its supplier management, document distribution and audit and control tools. SourceSuite offers a configurable solution to purchasing departments in a number of industries.

In December 2013, US-based Adams County School District 14 has joined the Rocky Mountain e-purchasing system.