Little Birdie partners with Bud for Open Banking

Little Birdie has signed a partnership with open banking provider Bud to better identify the kinds of bills people are looking to cut. Bud will provide data aggregation, categorisation, and payments for Little Birdie, letting users connect their bank accounts via Open Banking and drill down into the data.











Little Birdie in turn uses its algorithms to remind users when payments are due, when free trials are coming to an end, when prices rise, and identifies better deals for them to switch to. It also has a 'Click to Cancel’ feature, which lets people cancel subscriptions directly with almost 400 providers, including Spotify and Disney+, directly in the app, with more available in the coming months.

To date, Little Birdie has raised GBP 500,000, with a future funding round planned for Q1 2023.

Officials from Bud sated Little Birdie is using Bud's transaction intelligence to underpin the ability to accurately identify subscriptions, regular payments, and other key transactions in order to help customers engage with their finances.





Customers re-evaluate their spending amid increases in costs of living

Little Birdie is hoping to attract users who are questioning the subscription services they signed up to during the pandemic amid the cost of living crisis.

Around 32% of 18 to 34-year-olds regret buying subscriptions during the pandemic, while 41% fear these regular subscription payments could push them into debt, according to Opinium research. With the cost of living crisis pushing household budgets to breaking point, people are looking for a simple solution which gives them more control over their finances.

Little Birdie’s representatives said their partnership with Bud allows users to connect the Little Birdie app directly and securely to their bank accounts using Open Banking – seamlessly allowing it to identify all their regular payments and manage their subscriptions in one place.