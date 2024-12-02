Lithuania-based fintech FINCI goes live with Temenos

FINCI is running next generation Temenos Payments on cloud-native technology along with Temenos Transact core banking on the same environment. This allows FINCI users to send, manage, and receive instant multi-currency payments alongside with possibility for further extension of intelligent financial management tools all within a single app.

FINCI aims to simplify daily financial management for private individuals, entrepreneurs, freelancers, start-ups, and already successfully working businesses of different industries by automating stressful and time-consuming financial and accounting tasks in a single app. Temenos’ banking functionality and API-first, microservices-based technology enabled FINCI to design, build, and launch the service from scratch in just 4 months.

With new Open Banking regulations, Temenos’ APIs also allow FINCI to integrate with external systems to help create its multiple intelligent financial management applications and drive its product and service innovation. FINCI will initially be available in the Baltic States and Poland with plans to extend the offering to the customers in other European countries and the UK.