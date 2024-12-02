Lithium Technologies: UK banks not trusted by their customers

In-person banking remains the most trusted source of information for 58% of UK adults. These are the recent findings of a study commissioned by Lithium Technologies, which surveyed 2,000 UK adults.

The most convenient way to do banking is digital (59%), in-person (23%), telephone (9%) but with regards to trust in-person banking is regarded as being the most trustworthy for 58% of UK adults, digital banking is the most trusted for 23%, telephone banking is the most trusted for only 10%.

