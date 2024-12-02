LiquidX secures a multi-year investment with Broadridge Financial Solutions

This relationship will make Broadridge LiquidX’s largest investor, supporting its continued growth over the next several years. Broadridge also provides LiquidX with strategic operational services for payment processing, account reconciliation, back-up services and global operational scalability. LiquidX and Broadridge will also continue to collaborate on additional strategic opportunities in line with LiquidX’s strategy of providing a holistic set of trade finance and working capital solutions.

In May, LiquidX launched LiquidX 360, a single holistic platform, combining transaction capabilities in accounts receivable, supply chain finance, and trade credit insurance.

In June, LiquidX initiated its LiquidX Partner Program (LPP) to provide white-label technology solutions to trade finance banks. LLP offers a complete turnkey technological, legal, and operational infrastructure.

In August, LiquidX launched InBlock, a digital asset servicing platform, which ingests and digitizes corporate assets, such as invoices and purchase orders, linking relevant parties via custom workflows for updating, modifying, servicing and analyzing these assets. The InBlock platform offers order management, invoice Management, reconciliation and cash forecasting, empowering the corporate treasurer with automation and industry-leading analytics into the lifecycle of the corporate assets.

Regarding its new products pipeline, LiquidX plans to roll out products addressing secondary distribution and a Position and Risk Monitor (PaRM) in the next two quarters.



