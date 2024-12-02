LiquidX expands with the launch of its global supply chain finance solution

The SCF solution is the first to be deployed on LiquidX’s new web-based portal, an technology platform featuring access to multiple trade finance and insurance products. The first SCF program showcases LiquidX’s global onboarding and execution capabilities, ability to achieve same day funding, and investor appetite within the high yield credit market.

The LiquidX supply chain finance platform is a global multi-funder working capital solution that can be accessed via a cloud-based web portal. The technology is backed by a single legal framework and back-office infrastructure that lets clients participate across the entire LiquidX platform.