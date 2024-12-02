Liquidity Capital, MUFG secure USD 80 mln initiative for Asia-based startups

The USD 80 million 50-50 joint initiative between Liquidity Capital and MUFG Bank will be established in Singapore under the company name Mars Growth Capital. The initiative will involve monitoring or screening firms’ bank accounts, accounting information, and other data using the latest AI technologies. Mars Growth will aim to provide various financing options to ecommerce companies, health service providers, and firms focused on the education sector.

MUFG bank is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. Meanwhile, Liquidity Capital was launched in 2017 by Israel-based investment firm Meitav Dash Investments.