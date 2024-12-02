LIQID launches additional investment options

With ‘LIQID Private Equity’ and ‘LIQID Real Estate’ investors can participate in the appreciation of private equity funds and real estate funds that are otherwise only available to institutional customers or private individuals with large assets. ‘LIQID Private Equity’ offers investors the opportunity to invest in companies away from the public capital markets that are otherwise inaccessible.

With ‘LIQID Real Estate’, investors may invest in professional real estate funds that aim to increase the value of the properties held, for example through energetic renovation or improvements in equipment. In order to ensure the diversification of the investment, LIQID relies on systematic diversification and invests in Europe, the USA and Asia.