Lippo Group invests in Singaporean payment company MoolahGo

Details on the investment amount were not divulged.

The investment is part of MoolahGo’s Pre-Series A funding round.

With the fresh capital, MoolahGo plans to expand its payment offering such as digital mobile payments. The company also plans to use the infusion to open up new markets in the region.

Launched in 2018, MoolahGo is a payment institution licenced by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. It offers business-to-consumer (B2C), consumer-to-consumer (C2C), and business-to-business (B2B) services.

The company has operations in Asia and North America.



