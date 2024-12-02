Link4 unveils new PDF invoice feature

Link4 was created to deliver an invoice from a supplier to a buyer, instantly. The number of businesses using cloud accounting solutions continues to grow, but some invoices are still being sent via mail and email.

This new feature is a collaboration between Link4 and Squirrel Street. PDF invoices can be uploaded to Link4 or sent via email to be processed before they are sent directly into the their current accounting system. All the main cloud accounting systems in use by Australian businesses are connected, including MYOB, Xero, Reckon, Saasu, SageOne, and QuickBooks Online.

All bases are now covered when it comes to invoicing. Electronic, traditional and PDF invoices can all be delivered to a business’ current cloud accounting system, making it easier for businesses and their clients to enjoy the simplified invoice delivery that Link4 offers.