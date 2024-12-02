Link4 to offer e-invoicing for Australian Department of Treasury

Link4 got the Australian Treasury contract after a competitive tender where it was selected. The company has been operating since 2016 and it is a player in the e-invoicing space, serving thousands of businesses in seven markets.

Representatives from Link4 said that Treasury’s adoption of e-invoicing would be mutually beneficial for Treasury and its suppliers, including Australian SMEs. Link4 is an approved PEPPOL provider and has been listed on the Federal Government’s panel of PEPPOL suppliers.

The October Federal Budget set aside AUD 3.6 million for e-invoicing across government departments and agencies, with 80% of invoices to be electronic by July 2021 and e-invoicing becoming mandatory by 2022.