Link4 secures PEPPOL accreditation to ensure global presence

Pan-European Public Procurement OnLine (PEPPOL) is a global set of standards that enables public agents and private enterprises to exchange electronic documents over the PEPPOL network. Certification in PEPPOL means that Link4 can provide e-invoicing services through any other PEPPOL-certified Access Point, increasing the capacity of communication between companies in all countries where PEPPOL is the standard system.

For individual businesses, e-invoicing provides 60-80% more efficiency than other forms of invoicing, benefiting the workflow and cost-effectiveness within the business. e-invoicing also reduces errors arising from manual data-entry such as incorrect data and invoices being sent to the wrong recipient. The Australian Government estimates that USD 3 billion would be injected to the Australian economy each year if just 15% of businesses started using it. Similar numbers are expressed for New Zealand, according to scoop.co.nz.