Link4 launches InvoiceExpress to help SMEs

Link4 InvoiceExpress allows a business to send their invoice instantly and get paid faster, without using a cloud accounting system. Managing everything as a small to medium size business can be difficult, especially when balancing cash flow and outstanding invoices. Overdue payments, resending an invoice due to an error, or it being sent to the wrong place, are all common issues.

Link4 InvoiceExpress is designed to help SMEs increase security, create efficiency, and improve their cash flow. Link4 is an accredited PEPPOL access point provider. InvoiceExpress connects businesses without a cloud system under PEPPOL to connect with ones that are.