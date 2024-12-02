The collaboration between the two entities has the potential to help banks effectively manage risk and gain valuable insights, allowing them to allocate resources where they are needed the most, particularly in challenging scenarios. In essence, the partnership aims to combine Qualtik's stress testing tools with Linedata's robust portfolio analysis solutions to improve the way banks manage their portfolios.

As market conditions change, it’s important for financial institutions to keep up and adopt automated tools that offer increased control and transparency while doing away with cumbersome spreadsheets and other outdated methods. The partnership between these two entities gives banks the ability to proactively assess loan security, identify loans at risk, and use real-time data insights to make informed choices.

Specifically, Qualtik’s stress testing tools integrate with the Linedata Capitalstream and Linedata Ekip360 lending and leasing solutions. These systems were designed to meet the needs of banks and credit unions, ranging from community banks to regional and national institutions. Financial institutions with asset sizes of 500 million or more can benefit from instant transparency on evolving risks, and gain complete control over their commercial loan portfolios.

Qualtik officials shared some of their insight into this new partnership and matched it with the company’s mission to equip financial institutions with technology that empowers data-driven decisions.

Linedata officials recognised the need for banks to adapt to the evolving market dynamics and manage risk efficiently. They also emphasised that this partnership with Qualtik addresses an important pain point that is currently dominating both the banking sector and news cycles. The two companies aim to provide banks with the necessary tools to thrive in an ever-changing environment.

More information about the two companies

Linedata has been around for 25 years and works with 700 clients in 50 countries at the time of writing. The company employs 1100 experts in 20 offices around the world, and it provides global humanised technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries that help clients to evolve and to operate at the highest levels.

Qualtik was founded in 2019, and it works with financial institutions to give them access to technologies that optimise analysis and reporting processes. Qualtik products include intuitive and interactive concentration and stress testing tools that can replace some complex and error-prone spreadsheets created by financial institutions.