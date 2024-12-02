Line rolls out Line BK messenger-based banking platform in Thailand

The platform will be operated by joint venture Kasikorn Line, forged by Line Corporation’s subsidiary Line Financial Asia and Thai bank Kasikornbank’s subsidiary Kasikorn Vision Company Limited.

Line BK is a banking service that allows messenger users to transfer money, manage savings accounts, apply for loans, and make payments. According to Koreaherald.com, the service will allow users to handle several banking features via the messenger application. Users can make financial transactions and receive in-app notifications, and check their account information and balances in real-time.

Additionally, customers can share their receipts through messages and split bills with other individuals. The application also allows users to withdraw money at ATMs without physical cards. Customers who open bank accounts on Line BK are eligible for saving accounts with interest rates of up to 1.5 %.

Line BK also offers debit card and credit card services, through which customers can use various Line services, as well as those offered by Line’s partner companies, including Line Man Wongnai, Rabbit Line Pay, Lazada, and Agoda. Existing Kasikornbank’s customers can use their K Plus account to sign up for Line BK, according to Line Corporation.

The company has informed that they plan to introduce the messenger-based banking service in countries such as Japan, Taiwan, and Indonesia.