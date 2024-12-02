Lili Connect expands internationally





Following this announcement, through the use of Lili Connect, corporate formation services partners will be given the possibility to offer their customers streamlined, secure, and efficient banking, accounting, and tax preparation products.

This new capability will allow more small businesses to benefit from Lili Connect, the firm’s Embedded Finance application that was developed to enable the customers of partnering companies to leverage Lili’s services and open dedicated business banking accounts online. In addition, through Lili Connect’s latest capability, more entrepreneurs will have the possibility to use the benefits of Lili’s dedicated financial tools for small business owners.











More information on Lili Connect’s expansion

Through this initiative, entrepreneurs residing outside of the US will have the possibility to quickly and easily open a Lili business checking account online through Lili Connect’s network of multiple corporate formation company partners. At the same time, businesses and entrepreneurs will be able to manage the finances of their US-based businesses from anywhere in the world, with banking, accounting, and tax tools all in one place.

In addition, they will also be able to benefit from Lili’s international wire payments with competitive pricing, along with bill pay and invoicing software, in order to pay employees and vendors and get paid by customers. Non-US resident entrepreneurs will be provided with a Lili Visa Debit Card with no foreign exchange or transaction fees, a process that aims to offer a cost-effective solution for managing their finances.