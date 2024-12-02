Lightspin raises USD 16 mln Series A Round

This round brings total funding to date to USD 20 million. Founded in 2020, Lightspin has developed a context-based cloud security platform for cloud-native and Kubernetes environments. The platform provides a full contextual view of all cloud assets and relationships, maps the potential attack paths, and prioritises and remediates the most critical security issues from build to runtime.

This new investment will fuel cross-function innovation and growth as the company plans to triple the current number of employees, while maintaining its commitment to gender balance across all departments. New hiring will be divided between Israel and the US.