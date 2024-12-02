LienVietPostBank is live on SmartVista paytech platform

The project includes connecting all the banks existing ATMs and integrating with Oracle FSS’s Flexcube core banking system. The bank has also migrated its Mastercard credit, debit and prepaid card products as well as local NAPAS debit card to the platform.

The bank plans to extend its credit card portfolio with a new card management system from BPC. In addition, it announced that it is now also equipped with an e-PIN service, a new SMS notification gateway, and a customised reporting and GL configuration.

SmartVista platform will be used by all of the Vietnam post offices and LVPB branches. In total, approximately 500,000 cards types and 120 ATMs were migrated to the new SmartVista platform.