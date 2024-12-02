LicenceOne specialises in helping small and medium-sized businesses stay on top of their software subscriptions by creating a dashboard that allows clients to see information about the software products they utilise, including login activity, billing cycles, renewal dates, invoice collection, and overall use. This is accomplished by syncing clients' payment and workspace accounts. With that information, LicenceOne can find all the data required to provide a detailed report with an overview of the clients' software information, allowing user companies to save 15-30% on annual subscription expenses and to track employee usage, as the press release says.

LicenceOne wants to provide their users with control and accuracy concerning the software that they use, helping build streamlined use and a more effective workspace. The Nordigen integration adds Open Banking connectivity to accurately track subscription payments.





The company chose Nordigen for their extensive PSD2-compliant AISP coverage across EU business banking institutions. Nordigen’s fully customisable interface has allowed the French company to tailor their user experience to their native design with ease. Their service allows the company to provide clients with tracking of their software payments through direct bank integration, removing the risk of unwanted renewals and aiding in the automation of invoice collection, as LicenceOne representatives say.

Nordigen is a freemium Open Banking account information service provider with more than 2300 bank API connections across 31 countries that facilitates user-consented third-party access to bank account information.

Nordigen’s spree of partnerships

The Latvia-based company has had a summer full of partnerships, the latest of them being with Spain-based Quota, a property management company focused on bringing transparency, protection, and speed to the rental process.

Spain

Quota is using Nordigen's Open Banking tools to improve the information the company has about tenants, including some of their financial insights. With a bank coverage in Spain and Europe, close to 95%, most clients can select Open Banking as their preferred method to validate their information, and thus Quota gains access to this detailed source of data, which it plans to use to further improve its models and scoring algorithms.

Switzerland

Previously, Nordigen partnered Switzerland’s Tresio, a fintech startup offering services to customers across the DACH region. Tresio’s partnership with Nordigen allows the former to source customers’ financial data directly from their bank accounts reportedly within seconds through secure Open Banking APIs.

Netherlands

Expanding in Netherlands, Nordigen shook hands with I-Finance Services as their Open Banking service provider, facilitating a better understanding of their users' finances. By partnering with Nordigen, I-Finance Services want to improve their loan servicing solution (consumer lending and handling of the loan administration) in the Netherlands. Since Nordigen has access to data of more than 2,300 European banks in over 31 countries, they are now able to offer I-Finance Services to customers in the rest of Europe as well.