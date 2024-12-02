Liberis secures USD 112 million in debt financing

In the company press release, Liberis revealed that it plans to use the funds to solidify its presence in North America and Europe while entering new markets such as Canada, Poland, and Germany. The funding comes from a strategic collaboration with HSBC Innovation Banking and BCI Capital, with USD 112 million allocated across Liberis' European and North American divisions.

This debt capital, obtained in 2023, represents a step in the right direction for Liberis, improving its ability to extend its global reach and fulfil its mission of addressing the Small Business funding gap on a global scale. The financing aims to strengthen the company’s commitment to offering businesses more flexible and accessible financial options, particularly during a period characterised by challenges such as high inflation, staffing difficulties, reduced consumer spending, and slowing economic growth.

In the company press release, officials from Liberis emphasised the importance of the joint debt facility from HSBC Innovation Banking and BCI Capital in enabling the company to provide fair and seamless funding to a larger number of business owners through its embedded finance platform. The additional capital facilitates the company's expansion into new markets and reflects its dedication to serving businesses with new and adaptable funding solutions.

Representatives from HSBC Innovation Banking UK expressed delight in supporting Liberis's expansion into new geographies, citing the bank's agility, international expertise, and robust network as key factors. In turn, officials from BCI Capital highlighted Liberis's role as an important entity when it comes to providing essential funding to SMEs globally and expressed enthusiasm for evolving their support for Liberis.

More information about Liberis’ plans and funding

The newly acquired funds will play a key role in supporting Liberis's strategic plans to serve existing and new partners in the targeted territories, allowing the company to offer customised finance options aligned with the growth trajectories of SMEs. Liberis makes full use of AI and machine learning-powered analytics, and it has funded more than USD 1.5 billion in more than 60,000 transactions through global partners such as payment acquirers, financial institutions, neobanks, and ecommerce platforms.

With total funding of over USD 700 million to date, including support from equity backers such as Barclays, Blenheim Chalcot, and FTV Capital, Liberis aims to continue its work to help SME owners by providing them with the financial tools they need to succeed in a challenging economic landscape.