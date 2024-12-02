Liberis partners with Sezzle





Following this announcement, Libers and Sezzle, a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform, will promote the Sezzle Capital tool in order to provide small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the US funding without giving up equity.

In addition, both financial institutions are expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.











More information on the announcement

Liberis was developed in order to build flexible Embedded Finance solutions that enable businesses and companies to provide a positive impact on the landscape. The firm also provides partners with the needed technology platform and financial solutions to offer hyper-personalised and accessible funding, empowering their customers to grow their revenues. Sezzle is a fintech firm that aims to deliver its payment platform that increases customers’ purchasing power by offering interest-free installment plans online and in-store.

Throughout this collaboration, Sezzle Capital is set to provide flexible funding to small and medium-sized enterprises across the US, with a launch in the region of Canada on the future plan. The funding is expected to enable businesses to grow and develop by offering access to capital for various business purposes.

According to a survey published by Goldman Sachs, 77% of small business owners are concerned about their ability to access capital, so this partnership is expected to optimise the manner in which several merchants in the US access the funding they need. Working with Sezzle allows Liberis to serve both early-stage and mature business clients, with fast, secure, and flexible funding through its platform.