Liberis partners with Nexi





Following this announcement, the Liberis Group announced its launch into the German market through the use of Liberis Debt Fund GmbH & Co. KG, which is represented by Liberis Debt Fund Management GmbH with Nexi. Nexi Financing is expected to provide merchants and traders with the flexible funding options they need in order to maintain and develop their businesses.

In addition, both financial institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.











More information on the announcement

The Liberis Group was developed in order to build flexible Embedded Finance services that deliver a positive impact, aiming to provide small businesses with accessible and responsible finance. Nexi represents a paytech company in Europe, and it delivers fully digitalised processes for multiple firms in stationary retail, ecommerce, and omnichannel retail.

According to the official press release, the German business landscape is currently predominantly driven by its small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which represent more than 99.6% of all businesses in the country, making German SMEs integral to the German economy and the overall livelihood of its people and individuals. However, in order to develop and grow their businesses and companies, SMEs need the funding that is required to maintain and improve their business.

Nexi Financing is set to provide Germany’s small businesses and companies with the needed access to secure and fast financial services, through the use of a platform that is already familiar. At the same time, the launch of Nexi financing will also provide merchants with a value-added solution that matters to their business and pursuit of further development opportunities.



