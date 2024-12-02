





eBay sellers can access ‘Flexible Cash Advance’ through their eBay seller dashboard and in as little as three minutes, they can complete the application process to receive same-day approval and funding up to USD 2 million, and flexible payment schedules that scale with their sales cycles. As they make payments towards their outstanding balance, they will be able to unlock additional financing.

A study by US Bank shared that 82% of business failures are due to insufficient cash flow. 'Flexible Cash Advance' helps businesses that have unpredictable cash flow stay afloat, buy more inventory, prepare for seasonal fluctuations, and deal with unexpected expenses, allowing them to thrive where previously they may have struggled.

Officials from Liberis said that in July 2024, they launched Business Cash Advance to eBay sellers, funding thousands of sellers and providing millions of working capital. Their new product ‘Flexible Cash Advance’ is the next step in building technology that solves every business need in one platform. Flexible Cash Advance provides small businesses with a 12-month flexible cash reserve, helping them manage unpredictable sales periods and stay operational and even thrive where others might struggle to stay afloat.

Representatives from ebay added that they are happy to expand their eBay Seller Capital Programme with the introduction of Flexible Cash Advance to continue investing in the success of their sellers on their marketplace. Earlier in 2024 they launched Business Cash Advance, another seller capital offering and have already successfully funded thousands of sellers and dispersed millions of dollars in working capital. They're excited to build on this momentum with this new financial solution, Flexible Cash Advance, as they continue to offer fast, convenient, and transparent seller capital solutions that fuel the growth.