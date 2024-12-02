Libeo raises EUR 4 mln to automate invoicing for companies

This second round will enable Libeo to accelerate its growth in a crisis context that increases the need for effective cash management.

Libeo was born in 2019 out of a simple observation: companies continue to print out supplier invoices and pay them manually by bank transfer or cheque. It’s a repetitive and time-consuming administrative task that Libeo’s founders found particularly burdensome in their previous roles, as business owners in the hospitality industry. The lack of modern digital tools also prevents a real-time view of finances and cash flow, something that is particularly important for SMEs, especially during an economic slowdown, as is the case today.

Libeo’s solution is aimed at business-owners, CFOs and chartered accountants, and enables them to automate their accounts payable processes, proving them with: instant digitisation of accounts payable; centralisation in a single platform with smart approval workflows; one-click payments without any manual input (no need to enter an IBAN number); and real-time cash flow monitoring.

Over 5,000 companies from various sectors (Consulting, Hospitality, Retail etc.) have taken to using the Libeo network to manage their invoices. Clients include Le Faucheur Law Firm, Hotel Annapurna, Clinique des Champs Elysées, Victor & Charly, Monoprix (franchise) and Paname Collections.

Thanks to this latest raise, Libeo will be able to make its game-changing customer/supplier network available to all companies, for free. They will shortly be launching a Standard offer giving free access to the platform’s main functionalities. Their Premium offer, starting at EUR 25/month, will allow for a finer and more automated control of invoices.



