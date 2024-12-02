LianLian Global launches cross-border e-wallet

The company’s solution allows US businesses to make and receive payments or convert USD to certain regional currencies quickly and compliantly. The introduction of LianLian Global’s Cross-Border Wallet eliminates the bureaucratic burden of facilitating payments between Western businesses, customers and suppliers in China and other emerging markets worldwide.

LianLian Global allows ecommerce customers to make payments up to USD 1.5 million at a time. Additionally, the wallet can hold multiple currencies.

Customers can use LianLian Global’sCross-Border Wallet without committing to an annual fee or (in certain countries, including the US, UK, and China) paying to open an account or receive payments. Instead, LianLian Global charges a fixed 0.5% rate for FX conversion, with more competitive rates available to high-volume customers.